Golden Dawn fliers on the pavement (Photo: wikimedia commons)

Greece's Golden Dawn seeks allies in EP

by Nathalie Savaricas, Athens,

Politicians from Greece's extreme-right Golden Dawn party are likely to be voted into the European Parliament amid high approval ratings despite the jailing of a third of its leaders.

In Sunday's (18 May) first round of municipal elections, Golden Dawn candidates fared relatively well in several municipalities. Party spokesperson Ilias Kasidiaris, who is running for Athens mayor, reached fourth place in the first round of elections. The second round will take place next Sunday, the sam...

