G8 states may cut in half previous AIDS victims pledge

With the G8 summit already seeing low expectations on climate change and development aid goals, initial ideas on how the world's richest countries can help AIDS victims also look set to be watered down.

Meeting in Heiligendamm on Thursday (7 June) for the first full day of talks, the leaders of the eight most industrialised countries (the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Japan and Russia) are set to tackle several tough topics including Kosovo, Darfur, climate and poverty. <...