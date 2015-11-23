Ad
Belgium charges man in Paris attacks, maintains lockdown

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A Belgian anti-terrorism judge on Monday (23 November) charged a suspect with involvement in the Paris attacks, the federal prosecutor's office said Monday evening, while authorities maintained the highest threat level in the country.

Authorities did not name the individual, who is the fourth person to face charges in Belgium over the 13 November attack in the Fench capital.

The prosecutor also announced police have released without charge the other 15 people they detained on Sun...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

