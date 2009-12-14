Ad
Mr Berlusconi at an EU summit last week, where he allegedly drew women's knickers out of boredom (Photo: Council of European Union)

Broken nose culminates year of scandal for Italian leader

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Scandal-prone Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi is recovering in hospital after having his nose and teeth broken by a man who hit him in the face with a statuette after a rally in Milan.

Images of the shocked and bloody prime minister were shown on all Italian TV stations on Sunday night (13 December). The attacker, identified as 42-year old Massimo Tartaglia, was detained by police immediately after the incident, as Mr Berlusconi was being rushed to the hospital.

Mr Tartaglia do...

