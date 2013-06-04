Ad
euobserver
Lithuania launched its EU presidency logo on Europe Day (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Lithuania: In the EU spotlight

EU Political
by EUobserver, Brussels,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Lithuania faces record legislative load for EU presidency
Lithuania in second attempt to join euro
Lithuania unveils EU presidency logo
Lithuanian President dubbed 'extraordinary European'
Lithuania launched its EU presidency logo on Europe Day (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections