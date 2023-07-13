Ad
euobserver
The Consumer Choice Center, based in Washington DC, styles itself as a consumer advocacy group that 'represents consumers in over 100 countries across the globe'. It does not publish its current sources of finance (Photo: Screengrab)

Investigation

Revealed: The EU lobbying of the so-called 'Consumer Choice Center'

Investigations
EU Political
by Clare Carlile, Manchester,

The so-called Consumer Choice Center, a libertarian pressure group, has advocated against green regulations in the EU without being registered as a lobby group, DeSmog can reveal.

The US-based organisation — which has links to a network of fossil-fuel-funded think tanks and advocacy groups — has opposed climate-friendly measures in Europe such as the phase-out of petrol cars and green farming reforms d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
InvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Clare Carlile is a researcher and reporter at DeSmog, focusing on the agri-business sector. This story was originally published by DeSmog.

Related articles

The Big Agri lobby and the EPP threaten to destroy Green Deal
Lobby for 'sustainable' single use paper packaging risks more deforestation
EU lobbying clean-up — what happened to that?
The Consumer Choice Center, based in Washington DC, styles itself as a consumer advocacy group that 'represents consumers in over 100 countries across the globe'. It does not publish its current sources of finance (Photo: Screengrab)

Tags

InvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Clare Carlile is a researcher and reporter at DeSmog, focusing on the agri-business sector. This story was originally published by DeSmog.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections