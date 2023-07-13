Revealed: The EU lobbying of the so-called 'Consumer Choice Center'

The so-called Consumer Choice Center, a libertarian pressure group, has advocated against green regulations in the EU without being registered as a lobby group, DeSmog can reveal.
The US-based organisation — which has links to a network of fossil-fuel-funded think tanks and advocacy groups — has opposed climate-friendly measures in Europe such as the phase-out of petrol cars and green farming reforms d...
Clare Carlile is a researcher and reporter at DeSmog, focusing on the agri-business sector. This story was originally published by DeSmog.
