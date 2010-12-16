Ad
euobserver
EU's mission in Kosovo, Eulex, is not very popular among the residents (Photo: jonworth.eu)

EU wary of handling explosive Kosovo report

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU on Wednesday (16 December) painfully avoided taking a clear-cut position on a report by the Council of Europe which says Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci was the head of a gruesome crime ring and that EU countries knew but said nothing about it.

"We take allegations on war crimes and organised crime extremely seriously. Fighting organised crime is an obligation for Balkan countries and a reason why Eulex [the EU police and justice mission in Kosovo] is on the ground and also i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
EU's mission in Kosovo, Eulex, is not very popular among the residents (Photo: jonworth.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections