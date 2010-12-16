EU wary of handling explosive Kosovo report

The EU on Wednesday (16 December) painfully avoided taking a clear-cut position on a report by the Council of Europe which says Kosovo Prime Minister Hashim Thaci was the head of a gruesome crime ring and that EU countries knew but said nothing about it.

"We take allegations on war crimes and organised crime extremely seriously. Fighting organised crime is an obligation for Balkan countries and a reason why Eulex [the EU police and justice mission in Kosovo] is on the ground and also i...