Solidarity was a Polish anti-Communism movement in the 1980s - but Poland wants the principle written into the EU treaty (Photo: Wikipedia)

Wallstrom backs Warsaw on constitution energy clause

by Andrew Rettman,

EU communications commissioner Margot Wallstrom has backed Poland's bid to include solidarity on energy shocks in the new EU constitution, but warned Warsaw to leave the voting system alone or risk alienating potential European allies.

In an interview with Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza published Friday (16 March), she said "energy crisis" should be added to "natural disaster" or "terrorist attack" as a type of event that triggers the "solidarity clause" described in articles 43 and 329 ...

