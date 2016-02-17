Ad
Group leaders Gianni Pittella (left, S&D), and Manfred Weber (right, EPP) disagree about who should lead the emissions committee. (Photo: European Parliament)

Political fight among MEPs delays Dieselgate probe

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A dispute between the two largest political groups in the European Parliament is delaying the work of an inquiry committee that will investigate the role of the EU and member states in the Volkswagen scandal.

It is now two months since the parliament decided in plenary to set up the Emissions Measurements in the Automotive Sector committee, but it has yet to hold its first meeting.

MEPs that are members of the committee have been left in limbo about when they will begin their work...

