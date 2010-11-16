Tories risk fresh embarrassment over EU bedfellows

A split in the Polish Law and Justice party, the British Conservative Party's main ally in the European Parliament, risks further diminishing London's influence in Brussels and causing fresh embarrassment over issues such as homophobia and anti-Semitism.

Three MEPs from Law and Justice (PiS in its Polish acronym) - Adam Bielan, Michal Kaminski and Pawel Kowal - announced on Polish TV on Tuesday (16 November) that they are to form a new "association" called "Poland is the Most Important...