Merkel under fire for siding with Cameron on EU budget

The German opposition has accused Angela Merkel of betraying Europe by siding with British leader David Cameron in negotiations on the EU budget, the first ever to be smaller budget than its predecessors.

"This budget is too small to achieve Europe's goals," Social-Democratic leader Peer Steinbrueck said Thursday (21 February) during a debate in the Bundestag.

Steinbrueck, who will challenge Merkel for the chancellery in general elections on 22 September, accused her of being a "...