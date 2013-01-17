Ad
euobserver
The EU has already become Anglophone, and French diplomats and journalists alike complain that their language has been completely marginalised in Brussels. (Photo: aldask)

On Cameron, Europe and other demons

EU Political
Opinion
by Nikos Chrysoloras, Brussels,

To an outsider here in Brussels, Britain’s stance towards Europe is utterly incomprehensible. Like it or not, the EU is the largest market in the world, while the unification process has ensured that, for the first time in our continent’s history, war is just a distant memory of the past, not a bleak prospect for the future.

Take every issue that really matters to our troubled world, from environmental protection, to human rights, democracy and peace, and you will see that Europe is a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Cameron: referendum on EU opt-outs, not membership
Britain 'perfectly entitled' to demand new EU terms - Cameron
Cameron EU speech brought forward to avoid diplomatic row
The EU has already become Anglophone, and French diplomats and journalists alike complain that their language has been completely marginalised in Brussels. (Photo: aldask)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections