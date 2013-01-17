MEPs struggle to keep Eurobonds idea alive

MEPs have kept alive support for joint liability Eurobonds despite critics describing the plan as "a socialist loonie-land" and a way to create a transfer union by the back door.

A majority of deputies backed a report by French liberal Sylvie Goulard on Wednesday (16 January) calling for governments and the European Commission to keep working on the issue, and for the immediate introduction of short-term Eurobills and a European Redemption Fund to pool excess debt.

The Goulard rep...