'Mini summit' on Greece raises eyebrows in Brussels

A select company is meeting in the margins of Thursday's (19 March) EU summit to discuss Greece, but the 'mini summit' has made some waves among eurozone government leaders.

The leaders of the two largest economies in the eurozone, German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Francois Hollande, are meeting with Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras to discuss Greece's debt obligations.

EU president Donald Tusk, who chairs Thursday and Friday's summit, will also be present, a...