Lech Kaczysnki (r) - did not want Poland to be alone in its opposition (Photo: prezydent.pl)

Poland compromises on EU birthday declaration

by Honor Mahony,

German chancellor Angela Merkel's attempts to revive the EU constitution were given a boost after Poland dropped its opposition to the Berlin Declaration, a statement marking the EU's 50th birthday and intended to relaunch discussions on the EU treaty.

The turnaround came after a bilateral meeting between the chancellor and Polish president Lech Kaczysnki over the weekend.

After the event, which saw a partial thaw in frosty relations, Mr Kaczynski said he did not want Poland to be...

