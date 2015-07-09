Croatia's troubled bridge project

An over-sea bridge linking southern Croatia to its northern tip across the Adriatic Sea could start being built by the end of the year, in a move that has powerful historical and political resonance for the region.

At the moment, driving by car from Dubrovnik up along the coast to the Croatian capital of Zagreb sees you forced to exit Croatia and enter Bosnia and Herzgovina (BiH).

Just 20 kilometres later, after passing by Neum, BiH’s only coastal town, you are back in Croatia aga...