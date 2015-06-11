Greece seeks bailout extension

Greek leader Alexis Tsipras late Wednesday (10 June) discussed with French and German leaders the possibility of extending the country's current bailout programme and providing Greece with liquidity.
Greek officials said that Athens asked for an extension of the current bailout programme until March 2016.
Germany's Bild newspaper said on Thursday that the German government is opposed to a third bailout and would be ready for an extension of the current programme.
According t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here