EU cuts deal on controversial gene-therapy rules

MEPs have approved new EU rules for testing and authorising modern medical therapies and rejected calls by conservative members to exclude ethically-sensitive medicines from the bill's scope.
The legislation passed on Wednesday (25 April) sets out the technical details on regulating at EU level so called "advanced therapies" - gene therapy, adult stem cell therapy and tissue engineering.
Stem cell therapy - which experts believe could in future be crucial for the treatment of blin...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here