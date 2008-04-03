Ad
euobserver
Kiev is pushing for EU membership (Photo: EUobserver)

EU wants 'targeted deepening of relations' with neighbours

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU wants to "deepen" its ties with four of its neighbours - Ukraine, Moldova, Morocco and Israel - external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said in Brussels on Thursday (3 April).

"Based on their progress and their ambition to work more closely with us, we want to go significantly further with these four countries," she said while presenting an evaluation of the EU's policy towards its neighbours – known as the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) – over the past year.<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Kiev is pushing for EU membership (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections