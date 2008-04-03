EU wants 'targeted deepening of relations' with neighbours

The EU wants to "deepen" its ties with four of its neighbours - Ukraine, Moldova, Morocco and Israel - external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner said in Brussels on Thursday (3 April).

"Based on their progress and their ambition to work more closely with us, we want to go significantly further with these four countries," she said while presenting an evaluation of the EU's policy towards its neighbours – known as the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) – over the past year.<...