Blair and Merkel push US for concrete climate deal

Tony Blair and Angela Merkel have urged Washington to commit to a concrete timetable and cuts in CO2 emissions at the forthcoming G8 summit, but China and India have questioned the European targets altogether.

The UK prime minister met the German chancellor in Berlin on Sunday (3 June) for a preview of topics to be discussed at the gathering of leaders from the world's eight most industrialised countries - Germany, the US, Russia, UK, Italy, France, Canada and Japan - to take place in t...