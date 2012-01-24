Ad
euobserver
Santer and Cresson at work in 1997 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tainted official brought back to raise money for EU bail-outs

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Jacques Santer - a ghost from the most ignominious time in the European Commission's history - was on Monday (23 January) evening appointed to head fund-raising for the EU's new bail-out fund.

A former Luxembourg prime minister, Jacques Santer gained notoriety for presiding over a weak commission, which resigned en masse in 1999 amid allegations of corruption.

An independent panel at the time noted that "it is difficult to find anyone who has even the slightest sense of responsibi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Santer spectre haunts Prodi Commission
Santer and Cresson at work in 1997 (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections