Tainted official brought back to raise money for EU bail-outs

Jacques Santer - a ghost from the most ignominious time in the European Commission's history - was on Monday (23 January) evening appointed to head fund-raising for the EU's new bail-out fund.

A former Luxembourg prime minister, Jacques Santer gained notoriety for presiding over a weak commission, which resigned en masse in 1999 amid allegations of corruption.

An independent panel at the time noted that "it is difficult to find anyone who has even the slightest sense of responsibi...