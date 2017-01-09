Five Star seeks to join pro-EU liberal MEPs

Followers of Italy's most popular party are set to vote online on whether to join the European parliament's liberal and pro-EU Alde party.

The vote follows a surprise announcement on Sunday (8 January) by the founder of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), Beppe Grillo, that he wanted to pull out of the eurosceptic Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD).

The anti-establishment party arrived at the European Parliament in 2014 with 17 MEPs, with an aim, among others, to have Italy leav...