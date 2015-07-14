Romania's PM in corruption and money laundering charges

Romania’s prime minister Victor Ponta is facing charges of corruption, forgery, money laundering, tax evasion, and conflict of interest.

Prosecutors from the DNA, Romania's anti-corruption agency, on Monday (13 July) "temporarily seized assets" belonging to the leftist leader following a five week investigation.

A DNA statement said “prosecutors ordered a stepping-up of the penal action against the defendant Ponta, a lawyer at the time of the deeds”.

Romania’s latest crackdo...