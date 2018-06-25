Ad
euobserver
Green MEP Judith Sargentini has worked on the report for over a year (Photo: European Parliament)

Orban allies divided in vote on Hungary sanctions probe

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Parliament has stepped up efforts to have EU member states examine the state of Hungary's rule of law and democracy, in an unprecedented move by the body.

On Monday (25 June) MEPs in the civil liberties committee voted to trigger an EU sanction process against Hungary over violations of the rule of law and a breach of EU values by the government of prime minister Viktor Orban.

The vote comes only a week after the Hungarian parliament

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary to push ahead with 'Stop Soros' law on NGOs
Orban to EPP: turn 'Christian democratic' or face challenge
European People's Party faces moment of truth over Hungary
Green MEP Judith Sargentini has worked on the report for over a year (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections