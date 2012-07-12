UK promises thorough analysis of EU by 2014

The UK government has announced it will prepare a wide-ranging study of the EU so that any future statements about 'meddlesome' Brussels may be backed up by hard evidence.

"Such a comprehensive piece of work has never been undertaken before, but is long overdue," foreign secretary William Hague told MPs on Thursday (12 July).

"This review will be a valuable exercise for deepening understanding in Britain of the nature of our relationship with the European Union and how it has evol...