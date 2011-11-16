Ad
Barroso: 'In the face of difficulties in states it's not so popular to speak about this [environmental protection]' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU commission to target growth with new laws in 2012

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission's to-do list for 2012 is dominated by measures to restore economic growth. But the current dispute over a proposed financial transaction tax shows that EU countries might not play ball.

Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso unveiled his work programme for next year at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (15 November), calling it a "blueprint for stability and growth."

Out of the list of 129 separate projects for new EU laws and assorted non-bin...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

