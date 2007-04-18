Poland defends red line on future EU treaty

Poland's drive to re-negotiate EU voting rights stems from its painful experience of "hegemonies" in European history Polish prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in Brussels on Wednesday (18 April), declining to rule out a Polish veto on a new EU treaty if other states do not agree.
"Our historic experience shows we have to be very wary of hegemonic structures," he said. "In the 1950s, after two world wars, Europe was able to verify that politics is a game where you fight for hegemon...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
