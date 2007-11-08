Ad
The Identity Tradition Sovereignty group is currently negotiating its future (Photo: EUobserver)

Far-right European parliament group on verge of collapse

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The anti-immigrant far-right political group in the European Parliament is on the verge of collapse following internal fighting over comments made by an Italian member about Romanians and criminality.

The Greater Romania party on Thursday (7 November) announced that it was withdrawing its five members from the Identity, Tradition, Sovereignty group following comments expressed by Alessandra Mussolini, grand-daughter of the facist Il Duce, about Romanians after a much publicised murder o...

