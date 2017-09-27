EU intellectual property office puts Alicante on the map

Five kilometres north of Alicante airport in Spain is the EU's Intellectual Property Office's (EUIPO) headquarters.
Along the coastline, the EUIPO building offers a panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea. Presently, there are roadworks which make for stop-and-go traffic on one of the main routes to enter the city. But once completed, a new bicycle lane will be in place, connecting Alicante and the EU agency.
EUIPO, currently the largest EU agency in terms of staff (913), is resp...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here