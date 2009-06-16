Uncertainty over legal format of Irish Lisbon guarantees

EU foreign ministers discussed the legal guarantees being sought by the Irish government on the Lisbon Treaty on Monday (15 June) but disagreement remains over how they will be presented.
The Irish government is keen that the legal guarantees in the areas of taxation, neutrality and social affairs be attached as protocols to the next available treaty – possible Croatia's accession treaty – and then ratified by all member states,...
