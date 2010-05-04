Slovenia referendum may revive Croatia border dispute

Slovenia has decided to call a referendum on 6 June to approve or reject the settlement mechanism agreed last year on its border dispute with Croatia. A No vote would deal a fresh blow to Zagreb's EU membership talks.

The Slovenian parliament on Monday (3 May) unanimously endorsed the proposal to hold a plebiscite on last November's deal - to set up an arbitration panel to resolve issues concerning a small piece of land and sea disputed by the two former Yugoslav states for the past 18...