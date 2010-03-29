Croatia and Serbia vow not to use bilateral disputes as EU veto

The presidents of Croatia and Serbia on Saturday (27 March) jointly pledged that when they are EU members they will not use bilateral disputes to block the EU path of other Balkan countries.

"Croatia is definitely not going to misuse its position of EU member on its neighbours who are still outside," Croatian President Ivo Josipovic said during the Brussels Forum, a conference organised by the German Marshall Fund, a Washington-based think tank.

