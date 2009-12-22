Slovenia still holding back Croatia on EU path

Croatia on Monday (21 December) closed two more negotiation chapters in its bid to join the EU, but Slovenia is blocking the opening of three other areas.

"Croatia's accession negotiations are in the final and decisive phase," Gordan Jandrokovic, Croatian minister for European integration said at a press conference in Brussels.

"We are confident that we can bring negotiations to a successful end in the middle of 2010," he added.

Zagreb finalised negotiations in the areas of ...