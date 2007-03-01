Ad
euobserver
"I am very satisfied, now let's go to the Chambers," Mr Prodi said minutes after the vote (Photo: European Commission)

Prodi survives confidence vote

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg,

Italian prime minister Romano Prodi narrowly survived a confidence vote on Wednesday (28 February) after his fractious, nine-month long centre-left coalition government received 162 to 157 votes in Italy's Senate.

Mr Prodi handed in his resignation last week after senators from the ruling coalition party voted down his plans to expand a US airbase in northern Italy and keep Italian troops with NATO forces in Afghanistan, where Italy has nearly 2,000 soldiers.

Mr Prodi was not obli...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Prodi steps down over foreign policy dispute
"I am very satisfied, now let's go to the Chambers," Mr Prodi said minutes after the vote (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections