Occupy London. The drop-off has been sharpest of all in eurozone peripheral countries, now subject to harsh austerity measures (Photo: Haydn)

Public support for EU social policy in 'dramatic' nose-dive

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A regular European Commission social issues survey out on Tuesday (29 November) has shown that the public’s belief that the EU is having a positive impact on employment and social policy - policies with the biggest impact on ordinary peoples' lives - has sharply declined in almost all countries.

“Compared with 2009, there has been a substantial fall in the number of people who think that the EU has a positive impact,” the survey says.

Across a series of eight questions dealing wi...

