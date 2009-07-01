Ad
euobserver
Mr Sanader (l) has said he is finished with political life (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Croatian prime minister resigns

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

In a surprise move, Croatian prime minister Ivo Sanader, whose government started accession negotiations with the EU in 2005 and who led the country into Nato earlier this year, presented his resignation on Wednesday (1 July).

Mr Sanader also said he was withdrawing from politics for good.

"I have decided to withdraw from active politics and will not run as a candidate for Croatian president" in presidential elections due in 2010, Mr Sanader told a specially convened press confer...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Mr Sanader (l) has said he is finished with political life (Photo: European Communities, 2008)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections