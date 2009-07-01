Croatian prime minister resigns

In a surprise move, Croatian prime minister Ivo Sanader, whose government started accession negotiations with the EU in 2005 and who led the country into Nato earlier this year, presented his resignation on Wednesday (1 July).

Mr Sanader also said he was withdrawing from politics for good.

"I have decided to withdraw from active politics and will not run as a candidate for Croatian president" in presidential elections due in 2010, Mr Sanader told a specially convened press confer...