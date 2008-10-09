Lisbon signature is solemn promise, ex-commissioner says

National governments should stand down if they fail to ratify EU treaties Viscount Etienne Davignon said Wednesday (8 October) while speaking at a European symposium in southern Ireland.

"Signing the treaty is the most solemn thing that states can do. It's a commitment to the other states. The ratification process is not at will, it is an obligation," said the former industry commissioner who served in Brussels from 1977 to 1984.

"I find it unacceptable that a government that has...