Conservatives ahead in Lithuanian elections

An opposition conservative party is ahead after Sunday's (12 October) parliamentary election in Lithuania, exit polls have shown, but high results for two populist groups pave the way for tricky coalition talks ahead.

The opposition center-right Homeland Union Party was leading with almost 18 percent of the votes, while two populist parties – Order and Justice of Lithuania's impeached former president Rolandas Paksas (13 percent), and the Labour party (10 percent) led by Russian-born mi...