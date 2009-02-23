Ad
Poland has called for a mini-summit of eastern European states. (Photo: EUobserver)

Eastern member states to hold own mini-summit

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Union's eastern members are to hold their own separate mini-summit ahead of an emergency summit of all EU premiers and presidents in order to co-ordinate their approach to the crisis.

Poland called the meeting in response to the larger, wealthier nations retreating into protectionist positions, particularly regarding their car sectors. It will take place in Brussels on 1 March on the morning of the wider summit to build a common front in defence of the single market.

