Mr Poettering, along with two other centre-right politicians, will head the EU for the coming months (Photo: EPP-ED)

EU in the hands of the centre-right

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The election of a conservative politician to be head of the European Parliament means that the three main institutions of the EU are now in the hands of the centre-right.

Parliament president Hans-Gert Poettering joins conservative European Commission president Jose-Manuel Barroso and fellow German Christian Democrat Chancellor Angela Merkel, in charge of the member states' council until the end of June.

This centre-right dominance was called a "historic coincidence" by Mr Poette...

