Independence question raised again in Scotland

The question of Scotland's eventual independence from England returned to the fore on Tuesday as the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) outlined plans for a referendum on ending union with England.
SNP leader Alex Salmond tabled a paper in Edinburgh on what he called a "new chapter in Scottish politics."
He called for a "national conversation" towards a referendum that would offer either the political status quo, more powers for Scottish parliament or complete independenc...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here