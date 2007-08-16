Ad
Independence is a hot topic for Scotland's around 5 million-strong population (Photo: EUobserver)

Independence question raised again in Scotland

by Honor Mahony,

The question of Scotland's eventual independence from England returned to the fore on Tuesday as the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) outlined plans for a referendum on ending union with England.

SNP leader Alex Salmond tabled a paper in Edinburgh on what he called a "new chapter in Scottish politics."

He called for a "national conversation" towards a referendum that would offer either the political status quo, more powers for Scottish parliament or complete independenc...

