euobserver
EU leaders to meet in Brussels on Monday 1 September (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Spats over who gets to go to EU summit break out in Poland, Finland

by Leigh Phillips,

The emergency European summit called to tackle the Georgian crisis and forge a common European position on the issue is itself causing divisions - but over who gets to go to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders.

The Polish prime minister and president are scrapping over who gets to attend the meeting, while the decision by the Finnish president to go has pushed aside the country's foreign minister, Alexander Stubb, who is also the current chair of the Organisation of Security and Coo...

