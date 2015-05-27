Ad
euobserver
Warsaw: modern economy, political petrification (Photo: metaphox)

Poland: Duda victory isn't what you think

EU Political
Opinion
by Grzegorz Paluch, Brussels,

Many European commentators have described the Polish election result as a shift to the right - towards the eurosceptic and xenophobic policies pursued by the Law and Justice party when it was last in power.

What they fail to consider is that Andrzej Duda’s victory doesn’t so much reflect the will of the Polish electorate as the dysfunctionality of Poland’s political system.

If we look at the breakdown of votes by age, social class, and geography (the Law and Justice candidate was ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Polish politics shaken after newcomer wins elections
Rockstar is main winner in Polish elections
Old boy network seen as alive and well in Poland
Warsaw: modern economy, political petrification (Photo: metaphox)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections