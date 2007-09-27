Ad
euobserver

Denmark still to decide on EU referendum

EU Political
by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

EU eyes have turned to Denmark as the remaining member state where the government has not yet said whether it will have a referendum on the new Reform Treaty.

The centre-right government – headed by prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen - says it cannot make a decision before it knows whether the reformed treaty will lead to a handover of power from the Danish government to the EU.

Its assessment, it adds, can only begin once the 27 EU member states have agreed to a final deal on t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections