Denmark still to decide on EU referendum

EU eyes have turned to Denmark as the remaining member state where the government has not yet said whether it will have a referendum on the new Reform Treaty.

The centre-right government – headed by prime minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen - says it cannot make a decision before it knows whether the reformed treaty will lead to a handover of power from the Danish government to the EU.

Its assessment, it adds, can only begin once the 27 EU member states have agreed to a final deal on t...