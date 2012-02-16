MEPs voice 'serious concern' on Hungary's democracy

The European Parliament has passed a resolution tabled by left-wing and liberal deputies urging Hungary to respect EU laws and values or risk having the EU assembly start a formal investigation into serious breaches of EU values, a never-before-used instrument in the EU treaty.

The resolution, passed on Thursday (16 February) with 315 votes in favour, 263 against and 49 abstentions, spoke of the "serious concern" over democracy, the rule of law and the protection of human rights in Hung...