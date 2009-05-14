Ad
euobserver
Vaclav Klaus - criticised in some parts of the EU, winning awards in others (Photo: Wikipedia)

Klaus not to chair EU leaders summit

EU Political
by Honor Mahony,

Czech President Vaclav Klaus will not chair a high-profile meeting of EU leaders in June, his office has announced.

Mr Klaus "proposed that Prime Minister Jan Fischer should chair June's EU summit in Brussels on behalf of the Czech presidency," his office said in a statement.

"The president has full trust in the prime minister and has no doubt that he will handle this role easily and with success."

The move is likely to be greeted with relief by EU diplomats who feared the p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Vaclav Klaus - criticised in some parts of the EU, winning awards in others (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections