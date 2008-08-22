Eastern European workers in Britain at record low

The number of job seekers from central and eastern Europe in Britain has fallen to its lowest level since post-communist countries joined the European Union in May 2004, according to fresh figures published by the UK's Home Office on Thursday (21 August),
The UK was one of three western European states which opened its labour market to the newcomers straight after they became EU citizens - along with Ireland and Sweden - with the initial number of workers flowing in hugely exceeding gov...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here