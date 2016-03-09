Tabloid says Queen wants UK to leave EU

Britain’s top-selling tabloid has said Queen Elizabeth II wants the UK to leave the EU, in a report denied by her office and by the politician to whom she's said to have spoken.
The Sun's front page splash on Wednesday (9 March) ran with the headline Queen Backs Brexit.
It said she had made pro-Brexit remarks on two occasions: at a lunch in Windsor Castle with the th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.