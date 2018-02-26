German ministries were at war over CO2 car cuts

The German government sent conflicting messages to the European Commission last year as input to the EU's new CO2 targets for cars.
Reuters already reported last November that German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel, of the Social Democrats, went rogue by calling on the commission to go soft on Europe's car industry, by slackening possible CO2 cut targets.
But letters from Berlin made public following an access to do...
