100 metres above Amsterdam, voters add to higher turnout

On Wednesday morning (15 March), around fifty Dutch citizens were waiting in line inside a tower in Amsterdam that was formerly owned by the oil company, Shell, in order to take the elevator to the top floor.

There was a separate line for regular sight-seers, and for those that wanted to cast their vote for the lower house of the Dutch parliament at 100 metres above ground level.

The voters-with-a-view accepted a waiting time of around 30 minutes, but in turn were rewarded with th...